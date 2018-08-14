Omarosa Releases Tape Of Trump Staffers Admitting They Thinks Tape Of Him Saying N-Word Exists

Donald Trump took to Twitter to call Omarosa a ‘crazed, lowlife, dog’ after she released damaging tapes of his staffers talking about him allegedly saying the n-word. Listen to the audio here.

Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault claims in her new book, Unhinged, that the Trump campaign was aware that a tape of Donald Trump allegedly saying the n-word during a taping of The Apprentice exists. She described an October 2016 phone call with former assistant to Eric Trump, Lynne Patton, spokesperson Katrina Pierson, and campaign communications direction Jason Miller, during which they discuss how they should deal in case it leaked. Omarosa has now released audio of the secretly recorded conversation to CBS News, which you can listen to below.

Their conversation:

Pierson: “I am trying to find at least what context it was used in to help us maybe try to figure out a way to spin it.”

Patton describes a conversation she had with Trump, then still a presidential candidate, about allegedly saying the racial slur: “I said, ‘Well, sir, can you think of anytime where this happened?’ And he said, ‘no.'”

Omarosa: “Well, that is not true.”

Patton: “He goes, ‘how do you think I should handle it?’ and I told him exactly what you just said, Omarosa, which is, ‘well, it depends on what scenario you are talking about.’ And he said, ‘well, why don’t you just go ahead and put it to bed?'”

Pierson: “He said. No, he said it. He is embarrassed by it.”

Both Patton and Pierson denied the existence of the tape on Monday night, before the audio was released. Pierson appeared on Fox News, and said, “No, Ed (Henry). That did not happen. Sounds like [Omarosa] is writing a script for a movie.” Patton released a statement on Twitter, which read:

“To be clear, at no time did I participate in a conference call with Katrina Pierson advising me, Jason Miller and Omarosa Manigault-Newman that Frank Luntz had heard President Donald J. Trump use a derogatory racial term – a claim that Luntz himself has also denied,” she wrote, referring to a passage in Omarosa’s book. “It should be abundantly clear to everyone that not only is her book a complete work of fiction, but that the existence of this elusive ‘N-word’ tape is a figment of her imagination and merely a destructive tool of manipulation applied only when it best serves her interests.”

Following the release of the audio the next day, Patton and Pierson released a joint statement on Twitter, writing, in part, “No one ever denied the existence of conversations about a reported ‘Apprentice’ tape. Of course there were multiple discussions about it, as confirmed in the Huffington Post article last night, because Omarosa was obsessed with it.”

President Trump’s reaction was to slam Omarosa on Twitter by using a derogatory term. Probably not the best course of action when he’s being accused of using a racial slur. He tweeted, “When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!” This follows previous tweets in which he called her “wacky,” and a “loser.”