Demi Lovato Lucky To Be Alive If She Smoked OxyContin With Fentanyl: It’s Deadly — Says Expert

Demi Lovato barely escaped death with her alleged drug overdose. An expert tells us how she’s lucky to be alive if she really did mix the opiates OxyContin and Fentanyl, as a new report claims.

It’s a true miracle that Demi Lovato didn’t die from her alleged drug overdose as she reportedly mixed two of the most powerful and addictive opioids out there. TMZ reported on Aug. 14 that she was partying with pals into the wee hours on July 24, and that she allegedly called a drug dealer she had been using since April to come over and bring OxyContin. Unbeknownst to Demi, the site claims her supposed dealer had been providing her with dirty drugs from Mexico and the two allegedly smoked Oxy off of tinfoil and the singer was unaware that it was laced with the highly dangerous opioid Fentanyl. That’s the same powerful painkiller that killed music icon Prince and young rapper Lil Peep.

“If there was Fentanyl in what Demi was smoking she is very lucky to be alive. I have been doing this a long time and the most dangerous part about opiates is that you don’t know what you’re actually using. And the second thing is if you relapse on opioids and you accidentally relapse with something that has Fentanyl in it then you will most likely die,” addiction specialist and clinical psychologist Dr. Kevin Gilliland tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It’s the synthetic opiates like Fentanyl now that are leading to so many deaths. In the last three years there has been an alarming spike in deaths from Fentanyl in particular, because it’s so potent,” he adds. Fentanyl was never meant to be used recreationally. It’s main use is a stage 4 cancer pain killing drug that isn’t meant to be used without a doctor’s supervision. It can cause can cause respiratory distress, which could have been one of the reasons that Demi fell unconscious. Paramedics saved the 25-year-old’s life by administering the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan before rushing the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer to Cedars Sinai Medical Center.

The effects of Demi’s OD were so severe that she remained hospitalized for over a week and a half. Reports early on claimed that the singer’s team and friends threatened to quit her unless she committed to getting clean. Demi revealed in her June 20 song “Sober” that she’d fallen off the wagon after celebrating six years of sobriety in March. Thank goodness she finally saw the light and is now undergoing a two month treatment stint in Chicago, where she’s currently getting help from a therapist who encourages sobriety, mental health and wellness.