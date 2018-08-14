Colton Hayes Trolls Kim Kardashian’s Bed Selfie With One Of His Own — See Wild Pic

If you want a good laugh, you’ve got to see Colton Hayne’s rendition of Kim Kardashian’s now famous bed selfie! The actor edited the most epic Kim look-alike snap and we can’t stop staring!

Colton Haynes, 30, served up the laughs on Instagram with thee most real-looking spoof of Kim Kardashian‘s meme-worthy bed selfie! The actor recreated the photo using his sharpest editing skills, actually accentuating his body into a look-alike curvy Kim, 37. He’s pictured wearing Yeezy 350s, just as Kim is in the original photo, with his arms laid back and a poker face on. Like butter,” Colton captioned the snap, adding the hashtags “Butter350’s” and “yeezy”.

Ahead of his big photo reveal, Colton reposted Kim’s bed selfie to his Instagram story. He then uploaded his own to his story and actual Instagram feed, tagging Kim in his artwork. Celebrities and fans all over have since responded to Colton’s snap in hysterics, and the comments are epic! Lisa Rinna simply posted a crying-laughing emoji in the comments, while, Kathy Griffin wrote, “OMFG”.

Meanwhile, The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood commented, “this is amazing,” alongside a fire emoji. Model, Nyle DiMarco also wrote, “Omg,” with a crying-laughing emoji. Fans have since flooded the snap with praise and endless laughing emojis! — Check out the hilarious remake, below!

Colton Haynes remakes Kim Kardashian’s now famous bed photo modeling Yeezy on August 14, 2018.

In the original photo, Kim put her assets on display (literally) in a super sexy thong bikini, while modeling her husband Kanye West‘s latest Yeezy sneaker, “Butter 350s”. “Like butter,” Kim captioned the sultry snap of her laying in bed. Her dark hair was down and wavy as it draped over her arm in the photo. — And, it has since become one of the craziest memes, ever!

Colton’s hilarious photo came after it was reported that he’s been communicating with his estranged husband Jeff Leatham, who he filmed for divorce from just three months ago in May. The pair were only married for six months. And, if you didn’t know, Kris Jenner, 61, officiated the ceremony. So, we’re sure the Kardashians are getting an extra good laugh over Colton’s spoof of Kim’s bed selfie!