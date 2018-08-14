Carole Radziwill ‘Begging’ For A Seat On ‘The View’ — Will She Join After Leaving ‘RHONY’?

After a six-season foray in reality television, Carole Radziwill reportedly wants to hop back into journalism — specifically, into a seat at ABC’s ‘The View’!

Carole Radziwill, 54, is ready to revert back from rich housewife to journalist. She announced this news to Bravo’s Daily Dish on July 25 after deciding to leave The Real Housewives of New York following Season 10. But podcast host Rob Shuter claimed what news organization Carole is eyeing: ABC’s The View. And apparently, he says she’s “begging” for that spot! “Carole has deep contacts in the organization (ABC News) and a real chance,” the host said on his Aug. 13 episode of Straight Shuter.

Carole will need those contacts. It was announced on Aug. 13 that Fox and Friends host Abby Huntsman, 32, will replace The View‘s Sara Haines, 40. The talk show host also pointed out another glaring detail on the RHONY star’s resume. Yes, her journalism CV may date back to 1985 and include years of experience abroad reporting on the Middle East war and producing documentaries and segments for ABC-TV. And yes, she’s even managed to publish a book (The Widow’s Guide To Sex & Dating), win three EMMYs, and even score a Peabody Award! But even journalism’s most prestigious accolades won’t erase the fact that she was a cast-mate on Bravo’s most notorious reality series since 2011. The podcast host addressed this, saying, “Carole’s biggest problem is the fact that she was a ‘Real Housewife.'”

In a May 2 airing of The View, the hosts even held a discussion over a segment called “Does ‘Real Housewives’ Set Women Back?” Yikes! One of the hosts, Meghan, commented that the series was “great escapism” where its stars can “have 360 degree personalities like we all do.” Well, we hope she’ll interpret that “360 degree personality” to mean that Carole’s well-rounded! Currently, the other seats on The View are filled by Whoopi Goldberg, 62, Sunny Hostin, 49, Joy Behar, 75, Paula Faris, 42, and Meghan McCain, 33.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Carole Radziwill’s rep for a comment.