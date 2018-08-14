Carole Radziwill Sends Love To Everyone ‘Trying To Heal’ — Message For Bethenny Frankel?

Carole Radziwill posted a loving message about healing to her Instagram story on Aug. 14, just days after the shocking death of ‘RHONY’ co-star Bethenny Frankel’s ex-boyfriend, Dennis Shields.

Carole Radziwill, 54, took the time to post a thoughtful message of love and healing to her Instagram page on Aug. 14 and we can’t help but wonder if it was indirectly about her Real Housewives of New York co-star and frenemy, Bethenny Frankel, 47, who is grieving the sudden loss of her on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields. Dennis died of an alleged overdose on Aug. 10. “Thought of the day from @cassandragrey,” Carole captioned the pic, which contained another post with the words, “Sending love to everyone who’s trying their best to heal from things that they don’t discuss.”

Carole’s message could very well be about Bethenny considering her recent actions on social media. Just hours before Dennis’ death, she posted some tweets, including a few replies to fans, that indirectly called out Bethenny but once news of Dennis’ death made headlines, she respectfully deleted them. She also posted a caring tweet about the tragedy. “I just heard the sad news about Dennis. He was a good man. My condolences to all his family and friends. So tragic,” her tweet read.

In addition to capturing attention with her tweets, Carole made major headlines when she announced that she was not returning to Real Housewives of New York. After six seasons on the popular series she said that it was time for her to focus on journalism and producing but there’s been speculation that Bethenny was the reason behind her departure. Neither have confirmed the claim but the feud between them has been quite apparent in the last year.

It’s good to think that Carole may be supporting Bethenny and the difficult time she’s going through despite their differences. We’ll definitely be on the lookout for more social media action from Carole and/or Bethenny. We hope they can give each other nothing but love in these hard times!