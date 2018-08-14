Cardi B’s Desperate Reaction To Rumors That Fans Called Child Protective Services On Her

After a fan diss, Cardi B allegedly made a comment that she would ‘drop’ her baby & fight! Now, with rumors, that Child Protective Services were called on her, Cardi is completely torn up, & we’ve got the details.

Things have gotten a little out of control for Cardi B, 25, on Instagram. After an intense spat with a fan on social media, things escalated even more for the female rapper. When Cardi allegedly made a comment saying she would “drop” her infant to engage in a fight, fans FREAKED out. Apparently, some even went as far as to dial up child protective services. Clearly, Cardi was not happy about the calls to CPS, and even shed some tears after learning of them. “Cardi has not been contacted by child protective services and she is not expecting to hear from them either. But this has still shaken her to her core. Just the idea of the authorities coming to do a check on her is scary,” a friend of Cardi’s told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

We don’t blame Cardi for the waterworks, we would be shook after this situation too. “She can’t even imagine how horrific it would be to have her daughter taken away from her. Cardi ‘s emotions are still very raw so even though this is nothing but an awful rumor it still made her cry,” the friend added. The rapper never intended for things to spiral out of control, and was apparently just joking in her comment on the gram. “ Cardi gets frustrated and annoyed with the online trolls and bullies who can’t take a joke. She feels like people are out to get her, they’re trying to hurt her and her daughter and it’s made her wonder if she ever wants to show the world her baby girl. She feels like she needs to hide her and protect her from all the evil people trying to tear her happiness down” the source said. HollywoodLife has reached out to Cardi’s rep for comment.

The drama all started when a Nicki Minaj fan came for Cardi on Instagram. The rapper’s alleged comment in reply to the Instagram user read: “F–k a @ I’m dropping my address is I’m in Atlanta in Mean studios wassup? PULL UP you claiming I’m p–y ? I;m giving you a LOCATiON any of ya in ATL? Cause im here and i drop my baby so i can fight RIGHT NOW !!!!” Whoa, Cardi clapped back big time.

Instagram shenanigans aside, Cardi B has been nothing but a loving mother to her daughter Kulture! The rapper even cancelled a major tour in order to be home and spend more quality time with her baby. Give Bardi a break y’all!