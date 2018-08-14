Cardi B’s Desperate Reaction To Rumors That Fans Called Child Protective Services On Her
After a fan diss, Cardi B allegedly made a comment that she would ‘drop’ her baby & fight! Now, with rumors, that Child Protective Services were called on her, Cardi is completely torn up, & we’ve got the details.
Things have gotten a little out of control for Cardi B, 25, on Instagram. After an intense spat with a fan on social media, things escalated even more for the female rapper. When Cardi allegedly made a comment saying she would “drop” her infant to engage in a fight, fans FREAKED out. Apparently, some even went as far as to dial up child protective services. Clearly, Cardi was not happy about the calls to CPS, and even shed some tears after learning of them. “Cardi has not been contacted by child protective services and she is not expecting to hear from them either. But this has still shaken her to her core. Just the idea of the authorities coming to do a check on her is scary,” a friend of Cardi’s told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
Instagram shenanigans aside, Cardi B has been nothing but a loving mother to her daughter Kulture! The rapper even cancelled a major tour in order to be home and spend more quality time with her baby. Give Bardi a break y’all!