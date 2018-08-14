Cara Delevingne’s ‘In Love’ With Ashley Benson: They’re ‘Getting Serious’ After Kissing Pics Emerge

Cara Delevingne’s relationships sure move fast! She’s already introducing new girlfriend Ashley Benson to her posh British relatives after just a few months of dating.

Cara Delevingne, 26, and Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson, 28, have been dropping hints since May that there was something going on between them. The couple made things official on Aug. 14 when they were photographed openly making out at London’s Heathrow Airport. The British model/actress is so serious about Ashley that she’s ready to introduce her to her relatives. “Cara is getting serious about Ashley, she says she’s in love. While they’re in London Cara has been planning to introduce Ashley to her family. Cara has a very big family and they’re all very close,” a source close to the Valerian star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Cara is super excited to be bringing Ashley home to meet her family, she’s very proud of her. Cara‘s from a very posh society family in London, they’re friends with all the Royals and extremely wealthy,” our insider adds. Cara’s mom Pandora was one of London’s high society “It” girls of the 1980’s and has been close friends with Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson since school age. Her grandfather, politician Hamar Greenwood was the 1st Viscount Greenwood so Cara comes from a very upscale English family tree.

Gorgeous Cara had been linked to Paris Jackson in the spring after photos surfaced of the two on dates and kissing. The 20-year-old later revealed that “Cara and I were never officially exclusive,” which explains why the model started showing up on Ashley’s Instagram page in an early May selfie. By May 18 the two were photographed holding hands while leaving Lucky Strike bowling alley in New York City. They went undercover for the next several months until being photographed by the paparazzi on Aug. 7 while hanging out in West Hollywood, even though there was no PDA going on. Now they’re super official with their London makeout pics!