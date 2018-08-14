Blake Shelton Is ‘Against’ Having Kids With Gwen Stefani Right Now: Why His Feelings Changed

Blake Shelton has decided he’s actually NOT ready for parenthood, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why, here.

Blake Shelton, 42, has cold feet when it comes to becoming a dad. For months, the buzz has been that The Voice judge couldn’t wait to have a baby with Gwen Stefani, 48, ASAP. But it appears that the country singer got a wake-up call…from Gwen’s kids! And we mean that in the best way possible. “Blake has had constant thoughts of being a father and when it gets to a fever pitch, he brings himself back to earth and decides against it,” a source close to Blake shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “The reason for that is that he has his hands full with Gwen’s kids and he is enjoying how that is going.”

Well, that’s the sweetest reason we’ve heard to hold off on being a parent. Blake’s already dedicated to acting as a step-dad to his girlfriend’s children Kingston, 12, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4. Remember those adorable pictures of Blake on a Mother’s Day outing with the trio from May 13? We reported on April 10 that he was even excited to babysit Gwen’s sons before her Las Vegas residency Just A Girl kicked off on June 27! But Blake has another passion in life that keeps him from having his first child, ever. “The freedom of his career is a big deterrent as well,” our source adds. Blake Shelton is still performing at concerts for his Country Music Freaks 2018 tour, has been on the judging panel for The Voice since the show first aired in 2011, and continues to release country hits!

“He feels that it might be cool to be a father later in life kind of like how George Clooney did it,” our source goes on. FYI, George Clooney, 57, just celebrated his twins Ella and Alexander’s first birthdays on June 6. That gives Blake another 14 years. “He knows certain preparations would have to be made especially if he wanted Gwen’s child. It might go through surrogate or adoption by that time, but all those options are very much on the table and have been talked about.” We’re confident Blake will come around, since a source EXCLUSIVELY told us on May 14 that “there’s is still a big piece missing in [Blake’s] life.”

Now we have to squash the rumors that Gwen’s secretly pregnant. A baggy T-shirt is just a baggy T-shirt. Now, let’s shift our focus: Are Blake and Gwen secretly married? After all, they’ve been together since 2015.