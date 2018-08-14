15 Of The Best Bikini Selfies of Summer 2018: Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski & More

It’s been the hottest summer on record – especially when it comes to sexy bikini selfies by your favorite celebrities. From Gigi Hadid to Dua Lipa to all the KarJenners, see some of these smoking hot selfies!

Lounging by the pool or catching some rains by the beach? That’s the best time to take a selfie. The summer of 2018 has produced some of the sexiest self-taken shots by celebs, it’s almost impossible to pick which ones are the best. While there’s still plenty of summer left, especially since the season overstays its welcome into September (thanks, global warming!), there is a chance that someone like Bella Thorne, 20, Heidi Klum, 45, or Elizabeth Hurley, 53, could snatch the crown. Elizabeth actually took a sweet selfie on July 22 to celebrate a huge milestone. “Yay! A million followers. Kisses to all,” she said while posing in a red bikini. A million kisses? Hopefully she’ll be done before summer’s over.

Gigi Hadid, 23, has been killing it with the bikini selfies this summer. On Aug. 10, she shared a shot of her in scalloped bikini top. Two days before, she let her orange bikini top peek out of what looked like to be a vintage Hawaiian shirt. “Oh hey vacay” the pic read. Her sister, Bella Hadid, 21, has provided some stiff competition for the crown of “Queen of Summer.” She posted some sizzling selfies this season, like her July 5 shot of her in a high-cut string bikini and the selfie on Aug. 5 that showed off her golden skin.

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, may have been the true queen of summer. She has rocked a bikini while posing on a car, while drinking wine, while walking out in the street, even while going topless. Of course, her bikini selfie has to be one of the most jaw dropping of the summer. Thanks to some tasteful underboob and a high-waist string bikini (that barely covered anything) she gave fans plenty an eyeful.

Of course, one can’t mention the word “selfie” without summoning the Kardashian/Jenner women. Kim Kardashian, 37, got patriotic on the Fourth of July with a Dior-printed bikini while cruising around on a boat, per Us Magazine. Her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, shared a bikin-selfie in a Gabriel Held Vintage bikini that looked like she was wearing The New York Times as a two-piece. It just makes you want to spend a Sunday reading the paper. Kendall Jenner, 22, rocked a high-waist 80s-style yellow-green bikini at the start of July, and the full-body selfie she took should make Ben Simmons sweat. Even Kylie Jenner, 21, who seemingly has taken the summer off, took a selfie on Aug. 2, showing herself in a white bikini. Hot! Check out the rest above to see which one is your fave.