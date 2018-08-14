Lovebirds Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon recently took part in an entertaining interview and played a sweet and funny game that tested their knowledge about each other two months after their engagement.

Newly engaged Bachelor in Paradise couple Ashley Iaconetti, 30, and Jared Haibon played the very appropriate “Newly Engaged Game” when they sat down for a recent interview with US Weekly and their answers were highly amusing. The point of the game has the same premise of the popular Newlywed Game television series, which is to test a couple’s knowledge of each other by asking a question about their relationship and having them each write down their own answers to see if they match. Although Ashley and Jared matched on some answers, they hilariously mismatched on others. WATCH ASHLEY & JARED PLAYING THE GAME HERE.

The first question of the game asked Ashley and Jared where they had their first date. Ashley joked that Jared “better not get it wrong” before they wrote down their answers and luckily, he didn’t! They both revealed that their first date was in Paradise. For their next question of who said “I love you” first things went quite the opposite way when Ashley wrote down Jared and Jared wrote down Ashley. After some confusion, it was determined that Jared indeed said it first before the two then both answered that Jared was the most romantic. The game went on to reveal annoying habits and both reality stars agreed that Jared’s was clearing his throat and Ashley’s was “Shake Shack burgers.”

Ashley and Jared got engaged two months ago and they have been very open about their relationship ever since. They’re often seen acting giddy around each other and it’s truly adorable to see! Their journey to love, including Jared’s proposal, all plays out on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise which is currently airing Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.