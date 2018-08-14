Ariana Grande and James Corden celebrated the greatest love story of our time on ‘The Late Late Show’ — ‘Titanic’s Jack and Rose’ — in the best musical we’ve seen in years. Ariana sings Celine Dion, and it’s EPIC!

Hollywood, take note. Ariana Grande, 25, and James Corden, 39, just made their own Titanic soundtrack, and now we need a full-length feature film of this musical. The duo embodied the roles of Rose Dewitt-Bukater and Jack Dawson, the roles Kate Winslet, 42, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 43, made famous, for an epic The Late Late Show musical event. Ariana and James were dressed in period costumes like the ones we see in the 1997 blockbuster. They start out singing Styx’s “Come Sail Away” on the docks. When Ariana and James meet, they sing Hall & Oates’ “Rich Girl.” This wouldn’t be a Titanic musical without the recreation of the “I’m flying, Jack” scene on the boat. They belt out the Foo Fighters song “Learn to Fly during the memorable scene.

Ariana, who is currently engaged to SNL star Pete Davidson, 24, and James sing a variety of other songs as they chronicle the epic Titanic love story, including Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance,” One Direction’s “Steal My Girl,” Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” Nelly’s “Ride Wit Me,” Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby,” Pitbull ft. Ke$ha’s “Timber,” and Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.” Remember when Rose doesn’t make room for Jack on the piece of wood after the ship sinks and Jack dies? During the recreation of that scene Ariana and James sing NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye.” We are not worthy.

They end their amazing musical with Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.” Ariana has an incredible Celine impression, so it’s only fitting that the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer belts that song out. Ariana and James also do all of this in ONE TAKE! Seriously, just put these two on Broadway together already.