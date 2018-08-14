Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Passionately Kiss In Sweet New Pics: Confirming New Romance?

What do we have here? Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were just caught making out like crazy! Are they dating? See the wild pics here!

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson — girlfriends? Our spidey senses are absolutely tingling over this one! The two actresses were spotted deep in the throes of a passionate makeout session at Heathrow Airport in London on August 14, and they weren’t hiding it from anyone. They were waiting in the queue for a taxi, for goodness sake! In pics that captured the magic moment, Cara is seen leaning in for a kiss with her arm wrapped around Ashley’s shoulders. When she pulls away, Ashley, 28, has a huge smile on her face. As they continue to wait for their taxi, Ashley rests her head on Cara’s shoulder and they hug each other tightly. Aww! SEE THE PICS OF CARA AND ASHLEY MAKING OUT HERE.

So the question is — are Cara and Ashley dating? After all, as the Flight of the Conchords once so wisely sang, a kiss is not a contract. They could just be FWB! Still, it’s clear that something is going on with these two. HollywoodLife reached out to Cara and Ashley’s reps for comment, but did not immediately hear back. Look closely at the pics and you’ll notice something interesting: Ashley is wearing a delicate, gold “C” necklace. C for Cara?

Ashley and Cara first sparked romance rumors back in April, when they were spotted getting cozy and holding hands outside Lucky Strike in New York City. The left the venue with friends and walked to the Soho Grand Hotel hand-in-hand! At the time, they had been working on the movie Her Smell together; the movie’s due for release in 2019. That outing came just a few weeks after fans thought Cara was actually dating Paris Jackson!

First piece of evidence: Cara and Paris, who are close friends, went on what looked like a double date with Paris’ godfather, Macaulay Culkin, 37, and his girlfriend. They shared a kiss afterward! Another sign pointing to an alleged relationship? Paris posted a pic on Instagram showing Cara with a lipstick kiss on her cheek! It seems like that rumored romance fizzled out. Will Cara and Ashley ever confirm that they’re dating?