‘AGT’ Live Blog: The Quarterfinals Begin & The Competition Heats Up

After weeks of auditions and judge cuts, it’s all down to this. The quarterfinals start Aug. 14 and the acts are going to have to take their performances to a whole new level to make it to the next round. Read our live blog now!

Mochi is the first act up in the quarterfinals. Boy, is the pressure on! He doesn’t hold back. The diabolo juggler combines juggling and epic visuals in his latest AGT performance. He makes you feel like you’re inside of a game. Heidi Klum is obsessed with Mochi and calls him the “best diabolo artist in the world.” Simon Cowell notes that Mochi’s act would be “fantastic” as a show. Howie Mandel really wants Mochi to be in the finals, while Mel B is not a fan of Mochi music!

Next up are the Human Fountains. They got the wild card and want to show Simon that they’re actually talented. They go out all, that’s for sure. They swap spit and somehow make a hot dog. When one of the group members eats the hot dog, Simon presses his red buzzer. The guys spit water at the judges’ table and causes Simon to get up from his seat! He says this is the “most stupid act we’ve ever had on the finals.”

The Angel City Chorale hits the stage next and performs “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman. While this is a song that everyone is performing, the choir hits it out of the park. If this performance doesn’t make you emotional, then there’s something wrong. They even bring in a band! Mel B says the group isn’t perfect, but they’re uplifting. Simon and Howie are huge fans of the Angel City Chorale.

The PAC Dance Team is determined to prove Howie wrong about their act. Their dance is Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory themed, and it’s fun and fierce. Mel B tells the group that this “by far” their best performance, but she didn’t like the second half. Howie is STILL not a fan. “I don’t get it,” he says.

Mel B’s golden buzzer, Amanda Mena, is up next. She sings a beautiful Spanish and English rendition of Pink’s “What About Us.” All four judges give the 14-year-old a standing ovation. Simon notes that she should be in a group, but Mel B quickly chimes in, “”he is a solo artist, and she always will be a solo artist.”

Junior New System takes the stage for one incredible performance. Their dancing combined with the acrobatics is truly astounding. And they also perform half the time in stilettos! Mel B completely freaks out over the performance. Howie has a problem with the heels not being on for the entirety of the performance, but he’s just being picky. Simon loves the determination and passion from JNS and believes they’re going to be the “most talked about act” so far of the quarterfinals!

Fan favorite band We Three takes the stage to perform another original song. They sing and play with so much heart. It’s impossible not to fall in love with them. Mel B is head over heels for the band. “I love everything about you,” she says. Meanwhile, Simon is not digging tonight’s performance. “I don’t think this worked tonight,” he tells them flat-out. He thinks they need to regroup because they looked like a support band. Gasp!

