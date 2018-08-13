Justin Bieber Wants To Marry Hailey Baldwin Around His Birthday: ‘He Was Born To Marry Her’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement happened in a flash, but expect to wait awhile for the wedding. We learned exclusively that Justin wants to wed around his March birthday!

Justin Bieber wants to make his 25th birthday extra special. While he and fiancée Hailey Baldwin are deep in the throes of wedding planning, they haven’t set a date for the big day yet. But he’s got an idea in mind. Why not get married around his birthday next year? For the non-Beliebers out there, Justin’s birthday is March 1; doesn’t a spring wedding sound lovely? The reason why Justin’s determined to make March the happiest month of the year is actually pretty beautiful, a source close to the “Sorry” singer told us!

“Justin and Hailey are loving engagement life and are slowly figuring out when they want to get married,” a source close to the “Sorry” singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Justin would love to do it around his birthday. He told Hailey that he was born to marry her, and what better way to prove that than by marrying her right around his actual birthday?”

Oh, our hearts! Telling Hailey that he was “born to marry her” obviously made the model swoon. How could it not?? “Hailey seems to be all about it,” the source said. “She thinks that marrying Justin around his birthday would be romantic.”

This aligns with what sources told TMZ — that while Justin and Hailey got engaged like *that*, they want to take their time and enjoy their engagement, maybe wait until next year to tie the knot. They’ve been in love for a long time; forever can wait just a little bit longer. So mark your calendars for March 2019, stans. It looks like we’ll have to wait awhile to meet the new Mr. and Mrs. Bieber!