‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Slams Ex-Husband Javi: I Only Married Him Because I Was ‘Desperate’

Well, at least she’s being honest. Kailyn Lowry and her ex, Javi Marroquin, got into a war of words online after said she only said ‘I Do’ because she was ‘young’ and ‘desperate!’

What’s a seven-letter for “messy drama?” “Twitter.” Know what else has seven letters? Teen Mom. Speaking of which, Kailyn Lowry, 26, got caught up in the drama on Aug. 10 after she responded to a fan who said her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, 25, seemed like “a good stable guy” years ago. Kailyn chimed in to “respectfully disagree” with this assessment. “When I met Javi he lied to me and told me he didn’t know who i was,” Kailyn tweeted. “Creeped his twitter and sure as sh*t he had tweeted me a week prior. That was after he got picked to do True Life and the girl refused.”

When asked then why “did you [get] married [to] him if you knew all of this,” Kailyn didn’t hold back, even if it made her look bad. “I was young and ignored red flags apparently. What most would call desperate. [three Face With Tears Of Joy emojis].” Well, this was rather blunt. She and Javi were married from 2012 to 2016, and it seemed like her ex didn’t like her talking trash about him online. “Stop tweeting about he,” he wrote in a now deleted tweet, per Radar. “Move on, please. Like, we’re grown now … That’s for the birds.”

“I’m enjoying my life as privately as I can. I don’t need to be looking for validation from social media,” Javi added as an explanation as to why he removed that clap-back tweet. Javi certainly would appreciate some privacy when it concerns possible hook-ups with his ex. Kailyn spilled a little tea on the rumors that these two got together “Javi & i talked about getting back together at one point. Why? I don’t know because we both knew we didn’t want to & it would never work… And hooking up w him as i know people from the reunion leaked that.”

Whether or not this hook-up was when Javi was with his current (and pregnant) girlfriend Lauren Comeau remains to be seen. The two are expecting a child together, and they had an adorable gender reveal on July 15. It turns out that Lincoln Marroquin, 4, is getting another baby brother. His mom, Kailyn, has a 1-year-old, Lux, with ex Chris Lopez, and 8-year-old Isaac Rivera with her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera.