Iggy Azalea Single Status Has Tyga Feeling Relieved: He’s ‘Ready & Waiting’ For Her

No one is happier than Tyga that Iggy Azalea is not dating DeAndre Hopkins. We’ve got details on how he’s ready to be her boyfriend as soon as she wants him.

Iggy Azalea, has kept her “Kream” collaborator Tyga squarely in the friends zone when he wishes it could be so much more. He was heartbroken when last week she claimed to be in a relationship with Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. But now that both of them have confirmed they are definitely single and not hooking up, Tyga, 28, wants Iggy to be his lady at last. “Tyga is relieved Iggy is still single and on the market. He thinks she is sexy and still wants to shoot his shot with her. When Tyga heard the news about Iggy and DeAndre Hopkins hooking up Tyga was extremely disappointed. Iggy has always refused to take Tyga seriously and make him her man, so it really stung when he found out she’d let another dude cuff her,” a source close to Tyga tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Tyga’s mind is always on sex so of course his big complaint was how Iggy’s new relationship would mean no more crazy, sexy twerking videos and naked pictures on the gram for him to lust over. As soon as Tyga read her tweet about being single he hit her up and let her know that he’s ready and waiting for her if she decides she wants to make him her man,” our insider adds.

Iggy told a Miami radio station on Aug. 8 that she and DeAndre were “in a relationship” after they got super flirty on Instagram. He even responded “yes indeed” to a fan who asked if she was his girlfriend. But it turns out they were just pulling everyone’s legs and were not romantically involved. The 28-year-old Aussie rapper the very next day tweeted out the sad message, “I’m singe. I have come to the conclusion I am going to be alone forever. I am completely fine with that. I have a routine now. I watch movies alone in the shower n sh*t … its nice” while the NFL star said in an Instagram story that “Y’all know I’m not a social media seeker but ya boi is SINGLE!!” Well, Iggy doesn’t have to be alone forever when she has Tyga still lusting after her!