‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion: Kailyn Has No Regrets About Briana Fight & Says She Still Loves Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry told Dr. Drew that she has no regrets over her massive fight with Briana, while discussing their onstage feud during the Aug. 13 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’.

Following their massive brawl during last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus sat down with Dr. Drew — separately — on Aug. 13 to rehash their fight. Kailyn explained how a simple Instagram comment led to her confronting Briana before they filmed the “unseen moments” segment. She then complained about how behind closed doors, Briana acted like a wimp, but once cameras were rolling and fans were present, Briana seemed to want to attack Kailyn. And when Dr. Drew asked Kailyn if she had any regrets about their fight, Kailyn said no — until she realized that she should have “hit Brittany first.” As you’ll recall, Briana’s sister Brittany yanked Kailyn to the floor by pulling on her hair during last week’s episode.

Kailyn further said that she’ll never get on stage with Briana and Brittany ever again. She also believes that Javi and Briana dated each other because they both wanted to get more airtime on the show. However, Kailyn doesn’t believe that either one of them will ever admit it. Had they come to her “like adults” and admitted that they actually liked each other, etc., Kailyn said she would have handled their relationship better. But she also noted that she’d never go into Javi’s office and try dating one of his co-workers, so he never should have hooked up with Briana.

As for why Briana seems to be so angry all the time, she blames that on the fact that her dad abandoned her as a child. When Dr. Drew asked her to elaborate on how she’s co-parenting with both Stella and Nova‘s dads, she said that Luis recently moved to New York and hasn’t done anything for Stella. Well, nothing except pay for her daycare. She also claims Devoin is doing better, but hasn’t really been helping out with Nova either. It sounds as though Briana is just living out the life she was raised knowing. It’s sad, right? Briana actually broke down in tears and asked to stop talking about her dad — something that her mom apparently hid from her for quite some time while she was growing up.

Other tidbits that were revealed during the reunion include the fact that Kailyn is still in love with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez. She isn’t sure whether or not she’ll ever get married again because she claims that she loved Chris really hard and never wants to feel the heartbreak she felt when they split. Despite this, Dr. Drew said that he doesn’t feel Kailyn ever truly “loved” Chris — instead, he feels that she was and is addicted to him.

Kailyn also explained that she doesn’t feel she and Dom ever dated because in the six months that they were “together”, they never had sex. Therefore, she wouldn’t call it a relationship.