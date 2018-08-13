Joe Alwyn Goes Public On Instagram & His First Post Shows Love To Taylor Swift In Sneakiest Way

Finally! We’re absolutely living for this insight into the relationship of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn that we received on Instagram!

Taylor Swift, 28, and Joe Alwyn, 27, may not give us very much insight into their relationship, but when they do, we take it and run with it! We got a small slice of cuteness on Instagram when the couple shared several vacation photos. Ok, they might not have been together in the photos, but they were definitely at the same place!

Taylor posted her photo first, On May 7, which showed her standing under blue skies next to a gigantic cactus in the desert. The “Blank Space” singer rocked a black maxi dress and shades for her photo opp, where she struck a sultry pose with both hands on her hips. Taylor looked every bit the rockstar she is for her day in the desert! “Fact: I’ve never been more excited about a tour than I am about this one. And it starts TOMORROW. Also, not even remotely tour related, but today I met a cactus,” she captioned her post.

As it turns out, one day later, Taylor’s rumored boyfriend posted practically the same picture! In the same spot Tay took her photo, Joe posed for a snapshot, while looking at the massive cactus next to him. He was a little more casual than Taylor that day though, in a gray tee, black shorts, and a cap. The pair might have opted out of posing together, but clearly, these twinning photos were a nod at their adventure-filled romance!

Taylor and Joe have kept their relationship very hush hush since the start, but from what we’ve seen, Tay is happier than ever. “She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise,” an insider PEOPLE in June. “Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place,” added the source.

The couple’s cactus photos came just one day before Taylor embarked on her massive Reputation tour. The pop star has been slaying stages in stadiums across the country for dozens of sold out crowds. Keep killing it Tay!