Selena Gomez Is ‘Done’ With Her New Album: When’s It Dropping & Will She Sing About Justin Bieber?

Best news ever! Selena Gomez has finally finished up her first new album in three years. We’ve got the details on when fans can get ahold of it and if she’s singing about newly engaged ex Justin Bieber.

Fans have waited three long years for a new full album of music from Selena Gomez. The 26-year-old has finally revealed that she’s put her new baby to bed during pal Connar Franklin‘s Instagram live session on Aug. 13. Out of nowhere Sel popped her head into the frame to say “My album’s coming out later. I’m done with it,” before checking out. That was enough to make fans go absolutely crazy with joy over the news. Her last album Revival came out in Oct. of 2015 so it has been a really long wait, even though Sel has been generous enough to in the meantime to put out several singles as well as killer collabs with Kygo and Marshmello in the years since. Selena told Billboard in May that her new album will focus on “personal things” so she’s probably going to have some material about ex Justin Bieber, who is now engaged to Hailey Baldwin.

Sel looked so adorable, rocking bangs with her hair pulled back and wearing a casual white t-shirt. She gave a thumbs up and a smile when she revealed the album has been completed. One of her fan sites picked up the video and posted it to Twitter as Selenators went wild. “SELENA OH MY THIS WAS THE BEST THING YOU COULD EVER TOLD US,” one fan wrote with heart emojis. Another asked “SO IF YOU HAVE DONE WITH IT WHY DON’T YOU FINALLY RELEASE IT GIRL???”

Well, there’s an easy answer to that second comment. When an artist drops an album, they have to back it up by doing a ton of grueling promotional appearances followed by a massive tour. Selena completely burned out during her Revival tour, cancelling all remaining dates in Aug. of 2016 because it was taking such a toll on her health. It caused her Lupus to flare up and with that came “anxiety, panic attacks and depression,” which she revealed at the time. Sel eventually checked herself into a therapy center for 90 days to focus on her mental health.

“My album’s coming out later. I’m done with it” – Selena via a friend’s Instagram Live pic.twitter.com/2NCwcpKsvw — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQMedia) August 13, 2018

Selena had a life threatening health scare in 2017 when she needed a new kidney due to complications from Lupus. She underwent a successful transplant as best friend Francia Raisa turned out to be a perfect match. Sels’s spent the last year focused on her health and recording new music. We all want Selena’s new album to drop as soon as possible, but she needs to be in top physical and mental shape to deal with all of the demands that come with releasing it.