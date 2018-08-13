Why Selena Gomez Is ‘Secretly Hoping’ Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Marriage Never Happens

Selena Gomez always believed she ‘would be the one’ to marry Justin Bieber! A source close to Selena told HL EXCLUSIVELY how she doesn’t think he’ll marry Hailey Baldwin!

Selena Gomez is very unsettled over Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s engagement and is desperately wishing that the two of them don’t get married. A source close to Selena told us EXCLUSIVELY how she’s yearning for their breakup. “Selena is quietly, secretly hoping and praying that Justin never goes through with his marriage to Hailey,” our source said. “The times Selena was most happy in life were days when she was with Justin, and she always thought she would be the one marrying him, not Hailey.”

To Selena, it feels like only a matter of time before Hailey and Justin split — but if they do marry, it would be devastating to Selena. “Selena can’t help but feel like the longer Justin and Hailey stay engaged the less likely they will actually get married,” our source went on to say. “Selena fears a marriage between Justin and Hailey would crush her.”

When it comes down to it, Selena won’t try to disrupt Justin and Hailey’s romance — but that doesn’t change the fact that she feels that she’d be better off with Justin than Hailey. “Selena would never interfere with Justin’s relationship with Hailey thought, so she is not going to say anything to him,” our source added. “But she also feels that as long as Justin and Hailey do not get married then she stands a better chance at having her own happy ending with Justin.”

Selena’s outlook matches Hailey’s darkest fears about Gomez. “Hailey will always feel haunted by Selena,” a source close to the model told HollywodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Hailey fears Selena may have lingering love for Justin and one day Selena may try to reconnect with Justin. Hailey loves Justin, but in the back of her head, she knows that he loved Selena first.”