Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Look Happy In Rare Public Pics With Daughters At Deadpool Party

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively proved they’re still the perfect couple taking their daughters to a Deadpool-themed birthday party in NYC! See the new pics of the family!

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and their two adorable daughter — Inez and James, 3 — were spotted out together (a rarity) in NYC on Aug. 12. Oddly enough, the family teamed up for a Deadpool-themed birthday party. And no, Ryan did NOT have to dress up to play the titular character. While Ryan sweetly carried their daughter Inez, Blake was seen holding James close on their way out of the shindig. Seriously, these two look like the nicest parents — please adopt us, Ryan and Blake! CHECK OUT THE PICS OF THE FAMILY OUT TOGETHER FOR A BIRTHDAY PARTY HERE!

Hours after this birthday party on Aug. 12, Anna Kendrick beat Ryan Reynolds for Best Twitter at the Teen Choice Awards. And she did not hold back when it came to bragging about it! “Did I just hear that I won choice twitter? Oh my God. And, the Twitter thing, I have so much fun on Twitter,” Anna said in her acceptance spech. “And also I know that Ryan Reynolds was nominated, so in your face, Ryan! I beat you! Stay in your lane!”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Anna playfully demonstrated that she’s low-key besties with Ryan and Blake, who is Anna’s co-star in the movie A Simple Favor. Blake shared a pic of the film’s poster on Instagram recently, writing in the caption, “[Anna] s the hotter, female(r) version of my husband…so, would it reaaaally count as cheating??” In response, Anna wrote, “So glad we’re finally taking this public. I let Ryan have Deadpool, he can give me this.” Whoa, shots fired! And finally, Ryan weighed in, commenting, “The most ambitious crossover event in history. I’ll miss you both. Tell my story.”