Ruby Rose Quits Twitter After Cruel ‘Batwoman’ Backlash — Read Her Final Message

Great job, Internet – you made Ruby Rose delete her Twitter. The new ‘Batwoman’ quit the social media platform after fans blasted her casting by saying she wasn’t Jewish or ‘gay enough’ to play the part!

“Where on earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be Batwoman’ come from — has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read,” Ruby Rose, 32, wrote in what would be her final message before deleting her Twitter account, according to Deadline. The Orange Is The New Black star landed the role of Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, in The CW’s annual DC Arrowverse crossover event in December. “I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay’ how do y’all flip it like that? I didn’t change. I wish we would all support each other and our journeys.”

“When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable…” she added. “[W]hen we tear each other down it’s much more hurtful than from any group. But hey/ love a challenge I just wish women and the LGBT community supported each other more, My wish was we were all a little kinder and more supportive of each other…Sending everyone my love and gratitude, it’s been a rollercoaster of a year, this month especially.”

“I am looking forward to getting more than 4 hours of sleep and to break from Twitter to focus all my energy on my next 2 projects. If you need me, I’ll be on my Bat Phone,” she added, before deleting her account. She also restricted comments on her Instagram account.

It’s no surprise that Ruby and The CW would be criticized over the casting – she’s playing a comic book character, and if there’s one thing comic book fans love more than comic books is criticizing comic books (and comic book-related material.) However, this comes out of left field. Ruby – who identifies as gender fluid – has always preferred women so the argument that she’s “not gay enough” seems odd.

It's sort of bonkers to me that y'all are so mad about Ruby Rose being cast as Batwoman. They cast a genderfluid queer person in the role of a lesbian and no snaps? None? — Kate 💖 FlameCon T154 (@kateleth) August 9, 2018

y’all mad at ruby rose, a lesbian, for being casted as a lesbian?? calling her a “lesbian for straight people”? ..i know y’all like to hate everything under the sun but knock that shit off if anyone ever said my sexuality was performative for straight people i’d guillotine myself — ari (@wasteIandbaby) August 8, 2018

There was also a contingent of people arguing that since Kate Kane is Jewish in the comic books, the actress portraying her should be Jewish as well. Whether or not The CW explores this side of the character remains to be seen. Kate Kane will make her debut in Dec. 2018. There’s also a stand-alone Batwoman series in development, meaning that Ruby may be spending a lot of time in her cape and cowl. Take that, haters.