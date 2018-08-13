Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Post Family Pic On Vacay With Baby — Making Things Work?

Patching things up in Puerto Rico? Looks like Jen and Ronnie are giving their relationship another go, if this happy family photo is anything to go by. See their sweet vacation shots here!

Looks like Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, and Jen Harley, 33, are ditching the drama for some fun in the sun — and they’ve brought their baby with them! The couple have had a really rocky relationship since the birth of their daughter Ariana Sky, with everything from social media brawls to a physical altercation in Vegas, but they put all of that behind this weekend for a Puerto Rico vacay. And while they were originally only posting couple pics in paradise, a sweet shot on the beach with a bundled up Ariana proved that this vacation was for the whole fam! In the Instagram photo, Jen and Ronnie stood on the sand decked out in beach gear. Jen had big black sunnies on, plus a strappy bathing suit top and slit skirt, while her baby daddy wore board shorts and a tank. And Ariana? Just a white towel and a pink bow for the little one. Aw!

While they were in San Juan for a friend’s wedding, this tropical trip is a good sign for the couple no matter what brought them there in the first place! They’re trying to make things work, especially since they have a daughter together, a source close to the Jersey Shore star told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Ronnie and Jen are trying to make things work again. They’re not ready to make it public, but they’re giving their relationship another chance,” the insider said. “They have a real love hate relationship, but with a baby together, they have an incredible bond and a lot of love. Neither one can just walk away from the other despite how rocky things get. They are both passionate lovers, and they can’t stay away from each other.”

We’re wishing them a happy and healthy relationship! Ariana was so young during their fight in Vegas, and it’s never too late to turn things around for their baby’s sake.

But while we’re checking out their adorable vacation pics, can we just say that Jen looks fantastic? Despite only giving birth back in April, her post-baby beach bod is on point. What’s her secret?