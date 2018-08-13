Omarosa Slammed For Wearing ‘Inappropriate’ Dress During Trump Bashing Interview

Viewers were not there for Omarosa’s choice of wardrobe on ‘The Today Show.’ People attacked her over the top sexy one-shoulder yellow lace dress as she bashed former boss Donald Trump.

Omarosa Manigault Newman likes to be noticed and that she did during an Aug. 13 appearance on The Today Show, albeit for all the wrong reasons. It was a little too early in the morning for her wild wardrobe choice, as she donned a bright yellow one shoulder lace dress that was way too formal and skin-baring for a simple A.M. show appearance. Viewers slammed the former White House aide hard for her outfit, which seemed to cause more controversy than her scathing tell-all about working under President Donald Trump in her new book Unhinged, which she was promoting.

Twitter lit up with comments about Omarosa’s outfit choice on the show. “What’s Omarosa doing in her prom dress tho?” one person asked while another wrote “This isn’t The View, no offense to the view, but you should have worn a business suit or something more appropriate than a cocktail dress if you expect people to take you serious and that you just aren’t out for another 15 minutes.” Another added “Never seen a morning interview in a cocktail dress. But hey!”

“What kind of wacky dress is that for an am interview. Is she going to a garden wedding right after?,” another viewer tweeted while one person gave her the advice, “#1 turn your attitude down a notch or two. #2 burn that hideous yellow dress you wore on the @ TODAYshow and choose something more professional looking & maybe this interview will go a little smoother.” Another viewer blasted her dress as a “saloon hall-style” frock from the old west.

Viewers also called out Omarosa, 44, for being “rude” to interviewer Savannah Guthrie, as the former Apprentice star told the host to “slow down” her fast paced questioning. “Savannah, slow down. I’m gonna answer your question. Don’t worry, I’m here. I’ve got all the time you need. You don’t have to ask 10 questions in one second. It’s okay,” she snapped at the 46-year-old. Ouch! Her promotional tour is going to be a very short one if she keeps being rude to her interviewers.