Noah Cyrus Confesses That New BF Lil Xan Slid Into Her DMs While He Was Dating Someone Else

Lil Xan pursued Noah Cyrus while he was still dating another woman. The singer has revealed how he slid into her DM’s last winter and now the two are a thing!

Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus‘ summer romance seemed to come out of nowhere, but it could have happened a lot earlier. The 21-year-old rapper actually hit Noah up in her DM’s last winter and she only just came across his message recently. Now thanks to the magic of direct messaging and following each other on Instagram, they’ve completely hit it off. “Xan slid into the DMs. It works people,” Noah shared with E! News on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet on Aug. 12 as to how they came to know each other. Xan — real name Diego Leanos — first started sharing pics with Noah, 18, on his IG account on July 28 and things sure heated up fast.

“Actually, it didn’t work. He DMed me like in February and I didn’t see it for months and then I saw that he was following me and I was like, ‘Lil Xan, cool, he’s following me. I’ll follow him back.’ And then I saw his DM and we’re just hanging out making music,” the “Make Me” singer continued. Uh oh! Xan was dating porn star Riley Reid at the time he was sliding into Noah’s DM’s.

Noah teased that they might even be making beautiful music together. “Maybe. Maybe really soon. You’re reading my mind,” she confessed when asked about a collaboration. “I’m just focusing on my music and working with really cool artists that I didn’t grow up in a house with,” she explained. “My EP is coming out really soon. I’m so excited. And I’m going on tour in September. I can’t wait.” Noah already hinted that they have recorded a collab as she posted a pic of Xan kissing her cheek on her IG account on Aug. 10 with the caption “i cant wait for them to hear what we’ve made.”

Here’s the big question, does the facially tattooed up and coming rapper have the blessing of Noah’s famous family? “My family wants whatever makes me happy and I’m so happy,” she shared with a giant smile across her face. “This is my face at all time,” she declared. Well, from the pics they post of each other online looking so loved up, Xan sure does bring Noah joy!