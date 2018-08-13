Nicki Minaj Flaunts Bare Breasts In Nothing But Jeweled Pasties In Sexy New ‘Ganja Burn’ Video

Nicki Minaj knows how to work it! The singer showed off her amazing body in the new sexy music video for ‘Ganja Burn’ on Aug. 13 and it proved she’s back and better than ever.

All hail the queen! Nicki Minaj, 35, premiered a fantastic new music video for her song “Ganja Burn” and in addition to showing off her incredible body, it told a powerful story of a royal Nicki and her army getting defeated only to rise again and conquer in the end. The video, which was directed by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, starts off with some words about the meaning behind the visuals that are about to be shown and it reveals that Nicki is indeed a queen of an empire. After that empire is overthrown by a close friend, she tricks them into thinking her rest is her death and once she’s built up enough energy again, she rises and is stronger than ever, killing all the evil beings in sight!

The entertaining video shows Nicki prancing around in the sand-filled desert while wearing revealing outfits, including one that frees her bare breasts with jeweled pasties covering her nipples. From dancing in front of a hot and steaming fire to holding a steamy skeleton head, the talented rapper definitely captures our attention in memorable ways and leads us to high anticipation for more. She also takes a moment in the video to recreate the eye-catching cover for her new album Queen.

Before the premiere of “Ganja Burn” Nicki released her new album on Aug. 10 and it made headlines within minutes of her fans hearing the 19 tell-all tracks. Her song “Barbie Dreams” especially got attention after she mentioned a lot of people, including her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill in the lyrics. After some fans were calling it a diss song, Nicki set the record straight on Twitter. “I only mentioned people in #BarbieDreams that I fuk wit. This isn’t a diss. Yikes. This is culture, this is BIGGIE!!!!! New York!!!! This is FUN. Light hearted fun FUN,” the tweet read.

We can’t wait to see more hot videos from Nicki. With great productions like this, it’s clear to see that it was definitely worth the wait for the new album. We have a feeling Nicki will be reigning for a long time and we’re thrilled about it!