Meghan Markle‘s Mom Horrified By Ex Husband’s Attacks On Her Daughter & Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s mother is mortified over her ex, Thomas Markle’s actions, in which he alleged he lied to Prince Harry about staging paparazzi photos ahead of his daughter’s wedding! Now she’s taking matter into her own hands.

Doria Ragland is not happy with the way her ex, Thomas Markle, 74, has been acting, especially in the media. The mother of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, 37, is shocked and more so disgusted with Thomas after he alleged he hung up on Prince Harry, 33, during a phone call where he also claims he lied to the prince of staging paparazzi photos ahead of his wedding to the actress. “Doria is horrified by the way Thomas has been acting,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, adding that she’s even tried to call Thomas to see if she could talk some sense into him. However, “each time he’s hung up on her, and it seems >he’s blocked her number now,” the insider says.

Right now, “Doria figures the best way she can help her daughter is to physically be there for her,” the source admits. “Doria wants to provide Meghan with as much practical and emotional support as possible.” As you may know, Doria was present at Meghan’s wedding, which took place in May 2018. Meghan’s father was not, as he suffered health complications ahead of the nuptials. Nonetheless, it later reported that Thomas had staged paparazzi photos, where he was pictured getting measured. Many presumed the fitting was for a wedding tux, and that he had been invited to his daughter’s wedding after all.

Now, in a brand new interview, Thomas alleges he lied to Prince Harry about the photos at the time, telling him they weren’t staged. Thomas also claims he hung up on Harry during a phone call. Thomas claims Harry called him before the story about the photos went public, and asked if the report was true. Thomas alleges he lied to the prince, telling him, “No, I was being measured for a hoodie.” This comes from an interview Thomas gave to British newspaper, The Mail on Sunday, published August 11. They too were the first to expose Thomas’ staged paparazzi photos.

Thomas also claims Harry had warned him about the paparazzi in the past. “Harry told me that I should never go to the press. That it would end in tears. He said, ‘They will eat you alive,'” Thomas says. “He was right.” But, Thomas explains he was “hurt” when Meghan told him he wouldn’t be able to make a speech at their wedding. When the news about the photos hit the press, Thomas claims he received a second call from Harry. Thomas tells the newspaper that the phone call took place while he was recovering from a heart attack. Harry told him this “never would have happened” if he [Thomas] had listened, Thomas revealed. He then claimed told Prince Harry, “Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead…then you could pretend to be sad.” — That’s when Thomas claimed he hung up on Harry.

In the end, Thomas admits he has no hard feelings. “I’m not mad at Harry. I’m not mad at Meghan. I love them. I wish them well.” — “But as for the rest of it, … I’m done.”