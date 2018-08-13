Meghan Markle’s Mom Getting Place Close To Daughter & Prince Harry After Bid To Reason With Ex

While Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas has been blabbing to the press, her mom Doria Ragland is quietly planning to give the new duchess hands-on support. Here’s how she’s swooping in to help.

It’s been a rough few months for Meghan Markle, 37. The former Suits star should be settling into newlywed bliss with her husband Prince Harry, 33. Instead she has been bombarded with bad press thanks to her blabbermouth dad Thomas Markle, 74, who has publicly slammed her for allegedly shunning him. But it seems that her mom Doria Ragland is coming to the rescue, just like she did at Meghan and Harry’s May 19 royal wedding when she was the only member of the bride’s family to attend.

HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the 61-year-old LA-based social worker will move to the U.K., but not on a full-time basis (despite a report in Britain’s Daily Express newspaper). Our source says, “Doria isn’t planning a full-time move to the UK, but she will be spending more time there. The insider also says, “She is going to have her own place to stay, close to Meghan and Harry, whilst she visits. Doria wants to do everything she can for Meghan as she knows how difficult the past few months have been.”

As royal fans will know Meghan and Prince Harry live on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London – just like Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, who is 3-months-old. But the newlyweds live in their own separate Nottingham Cottage. Meanwhile, in the world outside a media storm continues to rage as Meghan’s dad Thomas drops bombshell after bombshell in the British press. Most recently, he told The Mail on Sunday that he hung up on his future son-in-law, when Prince Harry confronted him about staging paparazzi pics in the run-up to the royal wedding.

As HollywoodLife previously EXCLUSIVELY reported, Meghan’s mom Doria is “horrified” by her ex’s behavior. Our source said she has “tried calling to see if she can talk some reason into him, but each time he’s hung up on her, and it seems he’s blocked her number now.” The person added, “Doria figures the best way she can help her daughter right now is to physically be there for her, and provide her with as much practical and emotional support as possible.”