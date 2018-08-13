‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Recap: A1 & Lyrica’s Marriage Reaches A Tipping Point

A1 finally came face to face with Lyrica during the Aug. 13 episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’, after Safaree revealed he did have sex with her. Are they getting divorced?

Is A1 and Lyrica‘s marriage over? It sure seems that way, following their epic fight during the Aug. 13 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. After Safaree told Ray J that he, in fact, did have sex with Lyrica, A1 and his wife duked it out in their living room. Lyrica had been staying with her mom, but she became so frustrated with living arrangement that she surprised A1 at home and confronted him over some sort of “orgy party”. She said that if he’s going to go ahead and “do that” then he might as well sign divorce papers. He then started saying that she doesn’t “deserve answers” because he never got any in regards to her “bulls***” with Safaree. And then, they started attacking each other over their “fake” hair, as well as her “fake titties and cheeks”. So basically, their argument quickly became a volatile insult match. Finally, she threw a book at him and told him to “get the f*** out.” Then, they agreed that they’re “done” with each other and will be getting a divorce. Yikes!

Meanwhile, Marcus Black received some good news and some bad news this week. First, while spending time with his “girlfriend” (Stoss?), she informed him that she may be pregnant and asked how he’d feel about it if she were. He, of course, freaked out, and asked the camera crew to stop filming since she just dropped a bomb on him. He thought she didn’t want kids, but apparently, he was wrong. We won’t find out until next week whether or not she’s pregnant, but we can’t imagine this will sit well with Brooke, who’s still engaged to Marcus. And speaking of Brooke, she told Marcus that her biopsy test came back negative, meaning she does not have breast cancer. Great news, right? Well, their celebration was cut short when she asked him to dump his girlfriend and focus on her. He was hesitant, however, as she has asked him to do something similar in the past, but then strung him along afterwards.

In other L&HH news, Teairra‘s new man disapproves of her friendship with Nikki Baby (he’s afraid she’s going to relapse), and a discovery about Fizz sent Moniece into a tailspin (watch the video above). Finally, Roccstar made a move on Apple Watts.