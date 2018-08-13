Kylie Jenner Fans Freak After Seeing New 21st Birthday Pics That Suggest She Split From Travis Scott

Uh oh! Kylie Jenner drank from a cup at her 21st birthday party that revealed she was ‘Single AF’ and now fans are freaking out that she and baby daddy Travis Scott might have broken up.

Leave it to Kylie Jenner to simply sip on a plastic cup to stir break up rumors involving baby daddy Travis Scott, 26. He was there at her epic 21st birthday party on Aug. 10 at Delilah nigh club in West Hollywood and the two shared plenty of PDA. But the birthday girl had figured out a way for guests to figure out who might be single and worth hitting up. She had pink solo cups to show someone was “taken,” green cups to say their situation was “complicated” and yellow cups to declare they were “single AF.” Kylie was spotted on an Instagram story drinking from the yellow singleton cup and fans started freaking out.

The birthday girl herself was the one to stir the pot, holding up the cup and moving it close to the camera in an IG stories video from the party. “Single AF yellow Lol she tellin him Bye!!!” one fan commented, assuming she and Travis were done. Another wrote, “I love how Travis has a pink cup. Loyal man.” It was pretty obvious Kylie and Travis were still together as the rapper’s braided locks could be seen in the side of the video so he was clearly with her in the controversial yellow cup story.

“Y’all she has a whole kid and her man is standing right behind her. Single who? Where? She’s in lovveeeee,” one person pointed out while another added “She said someone gave it to her, she was too busy having fun and not paying attention which can happen.” Kylie apparently was passed the cup by someone else and was too focused on having a good time to realize she was holding a cup that declared she was single.

The colored traffic light style dating status cups did create drama for other family members. Khloe Kardashian, 34, held a green one declaring things between her and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, were “complicated.” After his alleged cheating scandal in April just before she gave birth to their daughter True Thompson, it seemed like she was sending a message to the NBA star that she’s still not totally forgiven him. Kylie even snubbed him from the invite list so he wasn’t at the party, even though Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick made the cut and the temporarily reunited pair was seen getting flirty at a table together.