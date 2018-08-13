Kourtney Kardashian stunned in a tiny blue bikini while revealing she’s on a detox from Younes Bendjima in a new Instagram pic! See her hot look here!

Kourtney Kardashian is single and ready to mingle… and make her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima know exactly what he’s missing. Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-three posted a sexy pic of her enjoying a hot tub in an extremely tiny blue bikini with the very suggestive caption: “detox.” Of course, this can be seen as a double entendre — not only is she enjoying a hot tub detox, she’s also in full detox mode following her split with Younes after his alleged cheating scandal. Check out the full pic of her salacious Instagram pic below!

However, Younes is fully denying that he cheated on Kourtney. “Younes is denying he ever cheated on Kourtney,” a source close to Younes told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He swears he has only been loyal to her since the moment they first met and has done nothing wrong. Not only is he defending himself, but apparently, he wants a second chance with his ex-girlfriend of two years. He still loves her a lot and can’t believe it is over. He has been apologizing, trying to explain any misunderstandings and begging Kourtney for a second chance.”

According to initial reports, all of the drama went down right after Kourtney and Younes wrapped up their romantic vacation in Portofino in July, when he went on a second vacation. “Kourtney and Younes broke up the second week of July, shortly after their trip to Italy,” sources tell TMZ. Just days after they got back from Italian trip, “Younes jetted off on another vacation without her and she says that’s where he cheated on her, so she dumped him.”

We’ll keep you posted on whether or not Kourtney does decide to take Younes back. In the meantime, check out all of their sexiest pics of Kourtney in a bikini.