Kim Kardashian sure loves to make a statement! Whether it’s with sexy photos, makeup, or clothes, she’s all about turning heads! And that’s exactly what she did with these bright neon looks.

Wherever Kim Kardashian, 38, goes, heads always turn! Kim loves having the spotlight on her, so it makes total sense that she loves wearing bright neon clothes! Seriously, what better way to make a statement, right? Honestly, we doubt we could pull these looks off, though. Colorful looks are totally in this summer and Kim is here to prove it! Let’s take a closer look at all Kim’s favorite neon looks!

We’re obsessed with Kim’s bikini choices this summer! She successfully proved that neon bikinis were in this summer, and her sisters even followed this trend! What better way to bring attention to a hot, curvy body than to pair it with a bright color? Not to mention, the neon colors make her skin look super tan too! Kim sported a bright neon pink bikini during her vacation to Turks and Caicos and posed for an epic mirror selfie. The bottoms were high-waisted and showed off her perfect booty! She wore her long brown hair down and wet, while pairing her bikini with some cool shades. Kim took to a paddle board as well during this trip, but chose a neon orange bikini this time! Kim was all smiles as she showed off her perfect body while having fun in the sun with her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim wore a bright neon turquoise jacket to the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 Show. In fact, the whole family wore a bright color — way to make an entrance! Kim wore her hair down again with some huge sunglasses that covered her whole face. Her jacket tied around her waist and was totally a look for sure!

To see more pics of Kim Kardashian wearing neon outfits, click through our gallery above!