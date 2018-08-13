What a romantic getaway! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson couldn’t keep their hands off each other while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The new parents shared steamy kisses while relaxing together!

Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Tristan Thompson, 27, took a little time to relax and have some fun in the sun by heading to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, for a vacation with Kendall Jenner, 22, and Ben Simmons, 22. Khloe and Tristan hit the pool together, and Khloe wrapped her arms around her man and kissed him. True Thompson’s parents looked so happy and in love. They also took selfies while kissing when they were out of the pool. The love is clearly still alive and well between these two!

Khloe and Tristan’s getaway comes just days after Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party. Khloe had hinted that things weren’t so great between her and Tristan when she picked up a green cup, which defined her relationship status as “complicated.” However, the couple put their fans at ease when they cuddled up on a night out together on Aug. 11.

The past 6 months have been a roller coaster for Khloe and Tristan. The couple welcomed daughter True in April 2018, but this happy time was nearly ruined with shocking cheating allegations against Tristan. Khloe has forgiven Tristan and they are fully back together now, but Tristan knows he messed up big time. Tristan and former teammate LeBron James, 33, went out to lunch with mystery women in Toronto recently, but it was strictly business.

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Tristan has “vowed” to never hurt Khloe again and worked hard to regain her trust after the cheating allegations. “Tristan came so close to losing everything that he cares most about in this world, and it was a real wake up call for him, so you can bet that he’s learned his lesson from it,” a source told HollywoodLife.