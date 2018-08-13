Kendall Jenner Goes Topless & Reveals Bare Nipples In New Pic For ‘Love’ Magazine

You haven’t seen a topless photo of Kendall Jenner like this one before. Apparently, Chip and Dale haven’t either! See the colorful picture, below.

This new photo of Kendall Jenner, 22, is so quirky, you’ll almost forget it’s NSFW. Another topless photo of the model surfaced on Aug. 13, and it comes from her cover shoot for LOVE’s bi-annual fall/winter 2018 issue. We’ve seen shots of Kendall swimming with her bare boobs out at Hampstead Ponds in North London, but those photos were traditionally editorial. Now, Editor in Chief Katie Grand teased readers by posting a picture of Kendall sans top with a whimsical Disney-themed edit. Kendall’s bare nipples, previously seen in a separate post from Aug. 7, were this time censored out with Chip the chipmunk’s spyglass and a floating question mark from his brother Dale. He’s probably wondering the same thing we are: Where did Kendall’s nips go?

Artist Portis Wasp is responsible for giving Kendall the cartoon collage treatment. He’s applied similarly fun edits on fashion shots of celebrities Margot Robbie, 28, Zayn, 25, and even Oprah, 64! And we can expect to see more inventive photos of Ken in what will be LOVE‘s 10th anniversary issue. The photographer commissioned for Kendall’s portrait, Alasdair McLellan, posted an Instagram reel of the model on Aug. 9 in a mashup of ’50s and ’60s-inspired clothes and hairdos. And, yes, even more clips of her swimming with no bikini top in sight.

LOVE magazine’s EIC first gave readers a sneak peak of Kendall’s racy photo shoot when she posted the upcoming issue’s cover on July 24. In that picture, murky water hid Kendall’s boobs from curious eyes. But appearing in LOVE magazine — notorious for publishing bare-breasted pictures of famous figures like Emily Ratajkowski, 27, and Alexa Chung, 34 — is about much more than flashing boob for Kendall. “I’ve always looked up to supermodels,” she told LOVE magazine in a July 4 interview. “They were kind of like my superheroes. I thought they were just magical, with sparks flying around them. I think it’s their elegance. Just seeing someone walk down a runway so beautifully and just having it all together — they really are so confident. I think that’s what drew me to them. I was almost 18 and it was time to take this seriously, really pick it up and go for high fashion, go for big time. I was like, ‘I’m going to do it and see how it succeeds. I think a lot of people don’t believe that I can. I just want to prove them wrong.’”

This isn’t the first time the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has posed semi-nude for LOVE. She also bared boob for the magazine in February of 2015.