Kate Hudson Does Couples Yoga With Boyfriend Amid Split Rumors – See New Baby Bump Pic

A picture’s worth a thousand words — and this photo says it all! Not only is Kate ready to pop, but it also appears she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are far from splitting. See for yourself!

If you’ve heard the rumors that Kate Hudson, 39, has broken up with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, 38, while in the third trimester of her pregnancy, you can breathe a sigh of relief! Judging by Kate’s latest Instagram post, she and the musician are all good. Phew! Although a source told Star magazine that Danny had ditched his pregnant GF, she just posted a sweet shot of them stretching. And couples who do yoga together, stay together, right? In the black and white pic, which is captioned “Stretch it out,” Kate leans back in a pair of leggings, a sports bra and a long necklace with her baby bump on full display. All of her weight is on Danny’s back as he bends over on his knees and elbows.

These two look just as comfortable in this relaxing shot as they always have. So even if Kate and Danny were having trouble in paradise, it doesn’t look like they are any longer — and we’re so glad to see that! With their first baby girl on the way sooner rather than later, it’d be nice if the couple could welcome her together. They have been so excited about her arrival, after all! Whether Kate was posting a funny pic of Danny pushing out a baby belly of his own, or the two of them were freaking out over their balloon-popping gender reveal, the bits of their baby journey that she’s shared on social media have been so dang sweet. Can you blame us for wanting that to continue all pregnancy long?

We also want Kate to keep showing off her baby bump as her pregnancy winds down. Whether she’s on a pool float or a yoga mat, each and every pic gets us even more pumped for her little one’s arrival.

Judging by the size of her bump, she’s getting close to adding another member to the fam! We can’t wait for a little baby girl to join Kate’s sons Ryder and Bingham.