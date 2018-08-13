Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin: She Was ‘The One’ For a Long Time – Not Selena Gomez

Apparently, Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s engagement isn’t as sudden as we may think! Surprising new details have emerged about the couple’s dating timeline!

It’s a slow and steady race to the altar for Justin Bieber, 24,and Hailey Baldwin, 21. In a new report from TMZ, details have emerged which show that the couple may not be jumping the gun after all. “Justin’s been in love with her for a long time, so this didn’t just come from out of the blue.” We’re told there were a number of times — times the public doesn’t know about — when Justin and Hailey got back together,” a source said to TMZ. Were Jailey having secret rendezvous when he was still with Selena?!

It seemed like Justin Bieber had moved on with Hailey Baldwin incredibly quickly following his March, 2018 breakup with Selena, but if these details are true, Hailey’s been on the Bieb’s mind all along! “Everyone thought Selena Gomez was the woman he always wanted, but even when he was with Selena … Hailey was on his brain,” said TMZ. Justin DID propose to Hailey just a mere several months after splitting with Selena, so we’re not surprised if he had already been picturing a future with Hailey for some time. We can’t help but wonder how Selena feels about all of this!

The source also said that Jailey could be waiting quite a while before tying the knot. “Justin and Hailey are waiting until sometime next year to tie the knot. We’re told it’s not that they’re unsure … we’re told they feel they’ve made the commitment, and that’s the most important thing,” they said. Although fans might have to wait to see Justin and Hailey head to the altar, the happy couple have been giving fans plenty of adorable photos to fawn over. The pair go just about everywhere together, and have been seen riding bikes together, galavanting around Brooklyn, and having intense, tear-stained coffee dates.

Selena may have been the one who got away, but Hailey is the one who was there all along. It looks like Justin and his fianceé aren’t jumping the gun after all!