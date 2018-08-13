‘Counting On’ Recap: Jinger Duggar Labors For 18 Hours Before Delivering 1st Baby

One minute Jinger and Jeremy are announcing their pregnancy to the Duggar fam — and the next, she’s giving birth! Find out what went down is this emotional episode.

Jinger Duggar, 24, and Jeremy Vuolo, 30, welcomed their first child on July 19 — Felicity Nicole! And less than a month later, fans of the Duggar fam got to watch footage of the super special event on an episode of Counting On. And while the two are now the proud parents of a beautiful baby girl, the birth was far from easy. “Some of my sisters have been through a bit of a tough time with labor and delivery, so I’ve decided to just go ahead and switch to the hospital,” Jinger explained on the show. “I think it will help me feel relaxed in the long run.” So she checked herself into the hospital and took Pitocin, a drug that strengthens contractions and induces labor.

But even so, it took Jinger 18 hours of labor before it was time to start pushing Felicity out and into the world! From chatting with her mom, husband and in-laws to working on a puzzle, the Duggar sis kept herself distracted until the moment came. “She would start to doubt herself,” Jeremy said. “I would tell her, ‘You’re stronger,’ and she would kind of grit her teeth and push through. It was pretty incredible to see. She’s a strong woman.” And just thirty minutes later at 4:37 in the morning, their little one had arrived at eight pounds and three ounces!

Felicity wasn’t the only one to arrive! Jessa Duggar, 25, also showed up with her husband Ben Seewald, 23, and their children, Sturgeon and Henry. They’d taken a family trip to Texas so they could surprise Jinger and Jeremy and be some of the first family members to welcome Felicity. Holding her niece in her arms, Jessa couldn’t help but admit that the newborn was increasing her already-strong baby fever.

This milestone moment brought the episode to a close, but it all started many months earlier when Jinger and Jeremy told the entire Duggar fam that they were expecting. In the middle of a photo shoot, Jinger whipped out a sign with the exciting news written on it, bringing her dad to tears! And during his prayer with the rest of the Duggar kids, Jeremy let it slip that his wife was carrying a little one inside. Josiah Duggar, 21, was so surprised that his eyes and mouth popped wide open mid-prayer.

Earlier in the episode, Josiah got a beard trim from Lauren Swanson, the girl he’s courting, and Joy-Anna Duggar, 20, and Austin Forsyth, 24, took an ice-fishing baby moon to enjoy their time as a twosome before their little one arrived.

But even with all of that going on, we can’t get over how incredible it was to watch Jinger and Jeremy grow from a family of two to a family of three. We can’t say congrats to the happy couple enough!