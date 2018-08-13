Kim Kardashian Mad That Kanye West Rapped That He Wanted To Have Sex With Her Sisters? The Truth

Kim Kardashian has some strong feelings about Kanye’s song about wanting to bang her sisters! We’ve learned exclusively how Kim reacted to his wild new track!

If you found out that your SO wanted to smash your siblings, how would you react? Kanye West rapped on his new song “XTCY” that he’s down to have sex with Kim Kardashian‘s four sisters — Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Whoa there. While many people would probably make their partner pack their bags and say goodbye, it turns out that Kim’s not even bothered! No, seriously. Kim’s totally used to Kanye’s wild lyrics, a source close to the Kardashians told us!

“Kim knows where Kanye’s coming from when he writes lyrics like that. She knows it’s just his schtick, and it doesn’t bother her in the slightest, the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Since they got together, Kim has never had even one minute of doubt when it comes to Kanye’s level of love and devotion for her. He makes it crystal clear to her every single day that she is his goddess and his everything, and she has never felt so completely loved in her life.”

Okay, that’s adorable. You could understand why Kim would be upset about the lyrics, though. The “XTCY” verse in question, which is literally the beginning of the song: “You got sick thoughts? I got more of ’em / You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of ’em.” Oy. It’s okay, though. None of Kim’s sisters are offended by the lyrics, either. They actually think the song’s pretty amusing, according to the source!

“At this point none of the Kardashians are shocked by what Kanye says or does—they all figure that it’s just Kanye being Kanye,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Kanye loves to stir the pot and to push the boundaries; that’s just his thing. In real life though, Kanye’s never been anything but totally respectful toward all of the members of Kim’s family, and he has never acted in any way that was inappropriate, whatsoever.”

“Kanye has only ever had eyes for Kim — that’s clear to everybody — and he constantly talks about how she’s the love of his life and his soulmate,” they continued. He knows that rapping about wanting to have sex with all of Kim’s sisters is going to stir up some controversy and get people talking, and Kanye thrives off of that.” HollywoodLife reached out to Kim’s rep for comment on this story but did not immediately hear back.