Halle Berry Goes Braless In Wet Tank Top & Panties 1 Day Before She Turns 52

It’s official, Halle Berry, 51, just posted her sexiest photo ever! The actress gifted us all with a nearly nude photo in nothing but a wet tee and panties ahead of HER own birthday! How will we ever repay her? — See it here!

Halle Berry‘s “lazy Sunday” doesn’t look like ours, but, we’re SO here for it! The actress, 51, posted what might just be her sexiest photo EVER to Instagram on August 12. Halle — who turns 52 on Tuesday, August 14 (we know, it’s hard to believe) — is pictured posing seductively in a wet white t-shirt and skimpy black panties. She showed off her toned abs, as well as major under-boob in the sultry snap. Halle’s hair was down with messy waves as her body was covered in water droplets. — Check out the sexy photo below!

Halle’s revealing photo came after she used her Instagram platform to share her very own lifestyle and health tips. In late July, the actress shared her #FitnessFriday post, which included a “one piece workout” that can be completed with just one piece of equipment. “It can be done in just 10 minutes, which I love,” Halle captioned a photo of her demonstrating her technique. “All you have to do is choose the piece, either a #kettlebell or #dumbbell, and Peter will show you the rest on my Stories and Fitness icon.”

While the Instagram video of Halle demonstrating the workout has since been taken down, she did write out, step by step, how to do it. “If you’re just starting out or if you’re advanced in your fitness routine you can get a great workout with just one piece,” she explained. “Here’s what you do: 1. Push-up into row 2. KB / DB snatch 3. Single arm overhead lunge 4. Single arm military press 5. Squat.” She added that you need to repeat this routine “on both sides to stay balanced and they constitute one set.” — Click here for more info about Halle’s workout!

Halle Berry poses for a sultry photo on a “lazy Sunday” in a wet white t-shirt and black panties on August 12.

While this photo is by far one of her raciest, Halle is no stranger to posted sexy photos. She’s taken to Instagram in the past to post topless and lingerie photos before. And, we’re not complaining, and neither should she!

Halle werks for her body, and it’s evident by her many Instagram photos of her working out with her trainer. As mentioned above, Halle shares a ton of “fitness Friday” inspiration. Her IG is filled with fit photos of her with dumbbells and giant tires, as well as snaps of her doing yoga poses and other workouts.