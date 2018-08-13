‘Floribama Shore’: Nilsa & Aimee Pull Hilarious Prank On Codi After He Passes Out In A Cab

It looks like Codi is partying a LITTLE too hard on this week’s episode of ‘Floribama Shore.’ Watch a hilarious EXCLUSIVE sneak peek here!

If you get so drunk that you pass out in the back of a taxi, your friends are going to mess with you! Codi Butts learns that the hard way on the Aug. 13 episode of Floribama Shore, and you can see how it all goes down in the EXCLUSIVE clip below. After a wild night out, Codi can’t stay awake for the cab ride home, so his roommates, Nilsa Prowant and Aimee Hall, take it upon themselves to have some fun with him. The ladies decide to pour water on Codi’s pants, so when he wakes up, he’ll think he peed himself!

Finally, Nilsa and Aimee are able to help Codi get out of the taxi, and he’s so wasted that he doesn’t even seem too bothered by the idea that he peed his pants. He even opens up in a drunken confessional about a time he pooped in his pants. TMI, Codi! It’s unclear how he’ll feel about this prank when he wakes up in the morning — we’ll have to tune into the Aug. 13 episode to find out — but, for now, it looks like he’s totally fine with it!

Meanwhile, as all of this is going on downstairs, Jeremiah Buoni has a girl up in his room. Unlike fellow roommate, Gus Smyrnios, Jeremiah has no problem sleeping with random girls…and it looks like he’ll add another to the list this week!

Floribama Shore airs Mondays at 10:00 p.m. on MTV. It looks like we’re in for quite a treat this week, too!