Hollywood’s Most Stylish Kids Under 3 Years Old: Saint West, Stormi, Luna Legend & More

Bet you never thought you’d get style inspo from a baby! But just because these celeb kids are young doesn’t mean that they aren’t super stylish. Click here for a look at their best outfits!

As ridiculous as it might sound to say we want to dress like celebrity babies who are two years and under, you’ll feel the same after clicking through a gallery of their most fab ‘fits. TBH, if they weren’t teeny tiny, we would totally raid their closets — and we wouldn’t be ashamed! Just take Stormi Webster, for instance. She’s only six-months-old, but Kylie Jenner, 21, always keeps her dressed to impress. And we’re not just jealous of the adorable Burberry dress she wore last month, but of her accessories as well! Obviously, we’re a little old for a Gucci carrier or a Fendi stroller, but it’s the labels and the price tags that have us green with envy. Her closet is definitely bursting with designer duds!

And even though she’s just a toddler, odds are good that she’ll grow up to be a mini fashion plate just like her older cousins. We’d bet money on it! The next generation of Kardashian kids have all followed in their momma’s stylish footsteps, so it’s basically in Stormi’s genes to do the same. It’s not every kid who can pull of silk dresses, furry rainbow shrugs and brand name purses like Penelope Disick, 6, did just last week, but we see lots of designer-wear in Stormi’s future. Even so, babies don’t have to be apart of the Kardashian clan to be super stylish tots! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s daughter doesn’t just appear on her parents’ Instagram accounts in cute jammies — Luna also seems to have an endless supply of flowy dresses and strappy sandals.

And don’t even get us started on Tameka “Tiny” Harris‘s daughter Heiress, 2, who has been known to match her momma. Who could forget the time they twinned in blue camo? See the little one’s adorable look, and so many others, in the gallery above!