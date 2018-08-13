Donald Trump Slams ‘Wacky’ Omarosa After She Accuses Him Of Saying N-Word: She’s A ‘Loser’

After Omarosa claimed there are recordings of Donald Trump using racist slurs, the president fired back by insulting her intelligence and saying she ‘begged’ him for a job!

“Wacky Omarosa [Manigault], who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time,” President Donald Trump, 72, tweeted on Aug. 13. This attack came days after an excerpt of her forthcoming book claimed there are recordings of him using the N-word. “She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard…really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me – until she got fired!”

First off, why did it take Donald Trump 23 minutes in between him writing the first half of that message and the second? Secondly, what’s with Trump saying Omarosa “now got fired for the last time”? She left his White House in December 2017, about nine months ago. Did Donald just now realize that she’s no longer working for him because of her recent television appearances? It would…sorta…make sense. Donald seemingly doesn’t really know what’s going on, certainly when it comes to Omarosa. During the Aug. 13 episode of the TODAY show, she played an audio recording of a conversation she claims went down one day after her firing, per NBC News.

“Omarosa? Omarosa what’s going on? I just saw on the news that you’re thinking about leaving? What happened?” Trump is allegedly heard saying on the tape. Omarosa replies by saying “General [John] Kelly came to me and said that you guys wanted me to leave.” “No…I, I, Nobody even told me about it,” Donald said, allegedly. “You know they run a big operation, but I didn’t know it…I didn’t know that. Goddamn it. I don’t love you leaving at all.”

Trump probably also doesn’t love that his former friend (and White House aide) is claiming she has audio recordings of him using the N-word. Omarosa writes in her new book, Unhinged: An Insider Account of The Trump White House, that Trump was allegedly caught on mic using the racial slur “multiple times.” She also has recordings of her actual firing, which is pretty mind-blowing since it allegedly happened in the Situation Room. That room is a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, and if Omarosa was able to sneak a recording device into it, then General Kelly has a bigger problem on his hands than the thinly-veiled threat he made to Ms. Manigault.