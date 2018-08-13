Demi Lovato To Remain In Rehab For ‘Several Months’ Following Near-Fatal Overdose

Demi Lovato is settling into a rehab center after her scary overdose and she bravely plans on staying there for at least several months or longer if that’s what it takes to get as healthy as possible.

Demi Lovato, 25, is ready to get well again after her dangerous overdose on July 24 and she’s willing to spend as much time as it takes to do so. The singer has checked into rehab after being in Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles for nearly two weeks but it’s not going to be a short visit. “She will be in rehab for several months and is doing an extensive program to ensure she gets the help she needs.” a source told E! Online. Her treatment journey has led her to Chicago, where she’s currently getting help from a therapist who encourages sobriety, mental health and wellness.

In addition to getting treatment in rehab, Demi has chosen to cancel her upcoming tour dates. The move clearly shows that the brunette beauty is clearly focusing on herself and doing whatever it takes to stay away from distractions as she recovers and tries to remain sober. The insider continued to explain that Demi “hasn’t been in communication with anyone” during this time and that includes her ex Wilmer Valderrama, who showed up more than once to visit Demi at the hospital. “Wilmer has been in touch with the family and has been checking in on Demi’s status,” the source admitted, but he hasn’t been able to speak to her since she left the hospital.

“The family is trying to make sure they eliminate all distractions and want her to be focusing on her health right now,” the source said. It seems to be working too. “Demi is doing much better,” the insider explained. “She has become more open and is happy she is getting the help she needs,” especially after trying to “grasp the severity of what happened and that she almost died. She hopes to make a full recovery and be able to do the one thing she loves: Music.”

Demi getting back to music would definitely have her fans over the moon. Shortly before she checked into rehab, Demi took to Instagram to post a special message of thanks to her Lovatics as well as her family, friends and the hospital staff for supporting her and saving her life. We continue to wish Demi healing wishes as she works hard to get better.