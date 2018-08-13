Colton Underwood: Why He Would Be ‘All For’ Becoming The Bachelor If He’s Still Single After ‘BiP’

Colton Underwood is a frontrunner to become the new Bachelor, and he told HL EXCLUSIVELY that he’d be ‘all for it’ if he’s not taken after ‘BiP.’ Do you want to see Colton find love on ‘The Bachelor’?

“I think there’s obviously some great candidates this year, and I know what the show [The Bachelorette] did for me and how I felt coming out of it in terms of my self-growth,” Colton Underwood, 26, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on the ABC white carpet at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “It would just depend on where I’m at in my life, but I think that you can definitely find love on The Bachelor. I would be all for it if I’m single after Paradise.”

Colton wouldn’t reveal whether or not he’s still single, but he did promise that all your questions about his relationship with Tia Booth, 27, will be answered this season. Colton and Tia had a brief fling before he went on The Bachelorette. After Colton’s hometown date with Becca Kufrin, 28, Tia told Becca that she still had feelings for Colton. Colton told HollywoodLife that this season is “going to paint a clear picture for the audience. I know there’s a lot of questions they had. Maybe some people were questioning the timeline, intentions, whatever it is. That will all be answered this season, and that’s the best part about Paradise.”

The football player noted that he left The Bachelorette with “a lot of questions that needed answers to between me and Tia, so it just made since to get those answers” on Bachelor In Paradise. However, he said that “there’s more pressure because you’re constantly watching people grow other relationships while trying to grow your own. One thing I learned is that there is no right pace. Everybody has their own pace for a relationship, and I think you’re going to see that play out.” Bachelor In Paradise season 5 airs Monday and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.