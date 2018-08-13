Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Are Savagely Photobombed By KJ Apa During Teen Choice Awards

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart’s date night at the Teen Choice Awards was hilariously interrupted by a very familiar face. Check out the side-splitting pic!

The Teen Choice Awards turned out to be a huge win for CW hit Riverdale. Real life and onscreen boyfriend and girlfriend Cole Sprouse, 26, and Lili Reinhart, 21, picked up hardware individually and together for best couple (aka Choice TV Ship). Their night got even more fun for the lovebirds when co-star KJ Apa, 21, slyly photobombed a picture of them and it was amazing. KJ’s sneaky expression was hilarious, especially as his co-stars had no idea this was all going down at the time. This sweet moment solidified just how close this gorgeous cast has become. SEE KJ APA’S CHEEKY PHOTOBOMBING PIC HERE.

The side-splitting pic was just one of many that showed the Riverdale stars having a blast. KJ was clearly the biggest ham as he managed to share smiles with everyone, light up the red carpet in his mauve jumpsuit, and even got someone in a giant panda suit in a playful headlock. As for the Teen Choice Awards TV Ship winners, Cole and Lili looked heavenly all night. The typically private couple has appeared more and more willing to be public with their love and the world is happier for it.

Rumors that the Riverdale stars (who have been dubbed “Bughead” by fans) were dating in real life first started to surface during the 2017 San Diego Comic Con. Their relationship was finally confirmed nearly a year later on April 4, when TMZ caught the two of them kissing at Los Angeles Airport. When asked about their relationship, Lili told TMZ, “It’s obvious.” Bughead made their public debut as a couple May 7 at the Met Gala in New York and fans swooned as they gazed lovingly into each other’s eyes.

Lili has gotten more comfortable with their relationship being public. On Cole’s birthday, Aug. 4, she shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram page. She wrote, “To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life. Happy birthday, Cole. Thank you for all of the adventures and here’s to many more 🌙.” They couldn’t be any more adorable if they tried!