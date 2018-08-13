Chris Pratt Goes On Movie Date With New GF Katherine Schwarzenegger & Son Jack, 5 — See Pics

Chris must be pretty serious about Katherine if he’s already got her hanging with his son, right? Jack joined his dad and his new GF on date night. See for yourself!

The cutest third wheel ever! Chris Pratt, 39, was out with his new girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28, last night, which is nothing new, but the couple had an adorable addition to their movie date — the actor and Anna Faris‘s five-year-old son, Jack. The trio saw a movie at ArcLight Hollywood together, and Jack looked super excited as he walked behind them in his Ghostbusters tee shirt, shorts and slip-on sneakers. While we don’t know which flick they chose to see, we do know that they all had lunch together at Soho House that same day. Looks like Chris and Katherine squeezed a lot of bonding time into one day! CLICK HERE FOR PICS OF THEIR NIGHT OUT WITH JACK.

This isn’t the first time that Katherine has hung out with Chris’s little guy. They attended church together in July, stopping for ice cream afterwards, and had lunch in early August — and that’s just when they’ve been seen in public. We bet there has been even more bonding going on behind the scenes! So even though the couple have only been seeing each other this summer, Chris is clearly serious about his girlfriend — serious enough for Jack to get to know Katherine ASAP. And the best thing about it is, his ex-wife is all for it, as well! A source close to Anna told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Anna is very happy with the woman Chris has chosen to be with. It’s a great family that Katherine belongs to and from what she has seen and knows about Katherine beyond her family, she feels great about her.” And based on Jack’s movie-night grin, it looks like he feels the same way about his dad’s new love!

Even though we were devastated to hear of Anna and Chris’s divorce back in 2017, we have to respect that she’s moved on with cinematographer Michael Barrett and he looks happy as can be with Katherine. We’re wishing both couples the best!