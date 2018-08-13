Britney Spears Shows Off Her Sick Yoga Skills In Nothing But A Bra & Boxers — Watch Sexy Video

Britney Spears keeps proving to the world just how fit she really is! And this time, she did so by sharing a saucy yoga video on Aug. 13! Watch it, here.

Britney Spears, 36, is flaunting her hot body again. The pop star wowed her Twitter followers on Aug. 13 by posting a video spliced together from separate two-hour yoga sessions. Along with the video, Britney tweeted, “Traveling from hotel to hotel can make you a little stir crazy, so I decided to start doing 2 hours of yoga in each room!” She went on to say, “The bare floors gave me a pretty solid grip on the ground without a mat. I was very sore the next day, but at least I got to use my time wisely.” Doesn’t she look great?

Britney’s fans and her millions of Instagram and Twitter followers know she regularly posts videos of her working on her fitness. Her videos also give fans an insight into her creative process and provide a window into just how happy dancing has made her. For example, she captioned a July 13 video with the following message: “It always amazes me how different your body looks and feels when learning new moves and creating your own routines. Doing the same things while working out can get pretty stagnant, which is why I love dancing!” The mother of two is in the absolute best shape of her life. And she should be because her Piece of Me tour requires her to perform some sexy moves while making lightening fast costume changes. In fact, her show requires her to change so quickly that she’s even experienced the occasional wardrobe malfunction!

Traveling from hotel to hotel can make you a little stir crazy, so I decided to start doing 2 hours of yoga in each room! The bare floors gave me a pretty solid grip on the ground without a mat. I was very sore the next day, but at least I got to use my time wisely 😜😜😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/XXv11gcyx1 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 13, 2018

Britney’s flawless bod, highlighted by her toned abs and sculpted booty are the result of both her tireless work ethic and all the time spent with personal trainer and beau, Sam Asghari, 24. Sam has become part of Britney’s workout routine recently, as she has once used his hunky physique as her own personal gym equipment. The two have become close and he’s helped give her a rocking body and the happiness she absolutely deserves!