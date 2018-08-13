Bethenny Frankel ‘Struggling’ After Dennis Shields’ Death: Telling Daughter Was ‘Hardest’ Thing Ever

After Dennis Shields’ funeral on Aug. 13, Bethenny Frankel still has to remind herself that he died, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Read why it was so hard to tell her daughter about it.

Bethenny Frankel, 47, remains grief-stricken after on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields’ funeral on Aug. 13. The Real Housewives of New York City star could be seen sobbing in pictures taken at the mournful gathering. Now, Bethenny can’t even accept that Dennis is dead, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. “Despite attending his funeral, Bethenny is still in denial about Dennis’ death in many ways,” a source close to Bethenny shares with us. “It hasn’t fully sunk in yet and she’s struggling to come to terms with the fact he’s gone forever.”

It’s been three days since Dennis died at the age of 51 after an alleged oxycodone overdose in his Trump Tower apartment in New York City. Still, Bethenny has to remind herself that he’s no longer on the other end of the phone. “She still picks her phone up first thing in the morning expecting to see a text from him,” our source adds. “And when she sees something she knows he would find funny she still thinks ‘I should send that to Dennis’ before reminding herself that he’s died.” But what’s arguably more tragic is the day Bethenny had to break the news of Dennis’ death to her daughter Brynn Hoppy, 8. She wishes she could’ve postponed it much longer.

“Bethenny wanted to hold back from telling Brynn about Dennis’ death for as long as she could, but she was worried that she would hear about it from somebody else, or see something online, so she knew she had to sit down with her and tell her what had happened,” our source goes on. Dennis was not just close to Bethenny, but her daughter as well. “It was one of the hardest things that Bethenny has ever done, as Bryn absolutely worshipped Dennis and had become extremely close to him over the past couple of years.”

Dennis’ passing on Aug. 10 added one more thing for Bethenny to mourn. She had already lost a close figure in her life — her 17-year-old dog Cookie — in October of 2017.