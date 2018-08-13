Bethenny Frankel Mourns Dennis Shields In Heartbreaking Instagram — See Pic

This is so heartbreaking. Bethenny Frankel has broken her silence on the death of her on again, off again boyfriend Dennis Shields, by sharing a photo on Instagram.

It has been a hard year of loss for Bethenny Frankel, and just days after the sudden death of her ex Dennis Shields, the RHONY has broken her silence with an Instagram post. “Rest in peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love,” she captioned a photo of Dennis sleeping back to back with Bethenny’s late dog Cookie. Cookie died in October 2017, at the age of 17-years-old, after suffering seizures. Dennis, tragically died on Friday after an alleged overdose on oxycodone. Bethenny ended her caption with the hashtag “#nowandforever.” So heartbreaking.

While Dennis and Bethenny were on again, off again with their relationship, they clearly were very in love. Just days before his death, Dennis even praised Bethenny on “Listen Up Show with Mitchell Chadrow.” “She’s great. She’s a great mother,” he raved. “She is terrific in every way. But we do break up a lot.” Additionally, before his OD, Bethenny was heard on Wednesday’s RHONY episode saying she could never live with Dennis. While fans were quick to blame Bethenny for his death, a source told HollywoodLife.com that that was certainly not the case. “The show isn’t filmed in real time, so it’s not like her conversation about Dennis not being ‘Mr. Right’ would have come as a great shock to him. He knew exactly where he stood with Bethenny, and what the status of their relationship was, weeks ago,” the insider said. “Of course, Bethenny has wondered if she could have done anything to prevent his death, anybody would do the same in her situation, even though, rationally, she knows that she isn’t to blame.”

The 47-year-old was seen this morning looking devastated as she entered the funeral home in Long Island for Dennis’s service. “Bethenny has been struggling to make sense of Dennis’ death, and no matter how hard she tries she just can’t. For him to die that suddenly with no warning, at least that she’s aware of, it’s just unfathomable,” our source added. TMZ also reported that this morning she was “inconsolable.”