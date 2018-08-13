See Pics
Bethenny Frankel Looks ‘Inconsolable’ Arriving At The Funeral Of Ex Dennis Shields

On-Air Reporter & Writer

This is so heartbreaking. Bethenny Frankel arrived to the funeral of on again, off again boyfriend, Dennis Shields, and looked horribly sad.

Bethenny Frankel was pictured arriving at the funeral of her late ex Dennis Shields, and she looked heartbroken and sad. The Real Housewives Of New York star wore a black dress and was shielded by a man holding an umbrella as she walked into the funeral home in Long Island on Monday morning, in photos obtained by TMZ. The site reported that she was “inconsolable” as she said her final goodbyes to Shields, who died on Friday of an overdose. “This is really bad. It’s dreadful. She’s known him for over 20 years,” an insider told E! “She’s heartbroken.” Click here for photos of Bethenny arriving to the funeral.

Shields was found dead at the age of 51 in his Trump Tower apartment after an alleged oxycodone overdose. Law enforcement officials say that he took an unknown number of oxycodone pills, which we prescribed to him, on Thursday night. He woke up on Friday morning feeling ill and asked his housekeeper to go to the pharmacy and purchase Narcan, which counteracts the effect of opiods, but when she returned he was already gone. Just days before his tragic death, Bethenny was heard on RHONY telling her friend Dorinda Medley that she could never live with Shields. “She [basically] said, ‘I love him, but I could never marry him,” a friend told Page Six. People were quick to throw blame on Bethenny, saying that her words are what caused Shields to overdose, but a source told HollywoodLife.com that those claims were “ludicrous.”

“The press reports that the recent episode of Real Housewives might have tipped Dennis over the edge are ludicrous, and extremely hurtful to Bethenny,” our insider said. “The show isn’t filmed in real time, so it’s not like her conversation about Dennis not being ‘Mr. Right’ would have come as a great shock to him. He knew exactly where he stood with Bethenny, and what the status of their relationship was, weeks ago.” Our thoughts and prayers are with Bethenny, and Dennis’s family during this difficult time.